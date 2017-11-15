By Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Public Affairs Office | | November 15, 2017

File photo: WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (Nov. 23, 2015) The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (RRNCSG) steams in formation with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships for a photo exercise during Annual Exercise (AE) 16. The 2017 edition of Annual Exercise, a bilateral maritime field training exercise involving the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. Navy (USN), will be conducted Nov. 16-26. Approximately 14,000 U.S. personnel will participate, as well as the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). (Photo by MC3 Nathan Burke)

YOKOSUKA, Japan -- The 2017 edition of Annual Exercise, a bilateral maritime field training exercise involving the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. Navy (USN), will be conducted Nov. 16-26.

Approximately 14,000 U.S. personnel will participate, from units including the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) with embarked Carrier Air Wing 5 (CVW-5), Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the guided-missile destroyers USS Stethem (DDG 63), USS Chafee (DDG 90), USS Mustin (DDG 89), and a maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadron.

Annual Exercise, the premier training event between USN and JMSDF, is designed to increase the defensive readiness and interoperability of Japanese and American forces through training in air and sea operations. The training will take place in the waters surrounding Okinawa. The exercise follows more than a week of scenario-based training ashore.

